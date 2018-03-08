About the Role:
Senior CSV/Compliance Engineer
The candidate will work directly on the CSV scope but will also be the lead for Compliance.
Knowledge of DeltaV, Execution Systems SOPs, GAMP5, S88 Batch Control, Migration Projects and QA Change Control Trackwise would be a significant advantage.
Candidate needs to
Chair and prepare GxP Impact Assessments
Prepare Validation Plans to defined strategy/templates
Chair Design Review and Reports
Produce RTMs
Prepare & Execute Protocols
Review Protocols
Work in very positive collaboration with QA, C&Q, Software and Test Teams
Ability to work under pressure
Flexibility to work additional hours, weekends, shifts in critical periods
Time-frame: April 2018 - Dec 2019.
Preference if candidate is speaking/write: Dutch, Flemish.
