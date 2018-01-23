CSV/Software Engineer - Hertfordshire - 12 Months

About the Role:

A Global Pharmaceutical client of mine is currently looking for a CSV/Software Engineer with Test experience to join them on a contract basis for 12 Months at their site in Hertfordshire.

Main Responsibilities:

* To develop a strategy for the validation of a new Electronic Document Management System (EDMS).* Generate and execute validation documentation (IQ, OQ, PQ)* To implement ACE v3.2.2.1 working with modules ACE Analytics, LMS and EDMS* Regular travel to Europe and the US

Key Requirements:

* BSc in Software Engineering / IT / Computer Science or related discipline.* Strong communication skills and experience of working in a cross functional team.* Experience of working to deadlines.* Good documentation skills and ability to illicit requirements from business users* Experience of writing User Acceptance Tests that map directly to user requirements* Experience of testing software to identify and resolve problems from an end users perspective.* Experience of preparing / writing full validation lifecycle documentation.* Accurately monitoring and recording results in test documentation.* Knowledge of functional, reliability and performance testing.* Preparing detailed test plans, acceptance criteria and test scenarios for the project.* Knowledge and understanding of Agile development lifecycle.* Knowledge of databases and SQL an advantage.* Analysing, writing reports & communicating results to colleagues & managers.

Vacancy Summary:

Job Type: Contract

Duration: 12 Months

Location: Hertfordshire

Rate: Negotiable (DOE)

Start Date: February

