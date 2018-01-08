Customer Billing Supervisor

About the Role:

Employment Type: 12-month contract

(With high potential of contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

JOB DESCRIPTION

-Leads a team of personnel to perform specific skills that support the Data Print Center, Address Management and Bill Consolidation or Mechanical Mailing Operations

-Provides support both onsite and on-call to operations staff in the event of production/equipment problems

-Establishes and maintains a safe and secure environment according to regulations

-Coordinates all activities concerning subordinates, assigning work with instruction and securing timely execution of assignments

-Monitors employee's performance to ensure quality standards are achieved

-Ensures the availability of systems, tool, and resources to achieve optimal productivity and attainment of performance targets

-Partners with employees to create individual career paths that will be supported by providing training, personal development opportunities and career counseling

