About the Role:
The Role:
Roles & Responsibilities
*Provide technical support and maintain close relationships with existing and prospective customers for safe and efficient product usage in support of business development objectives
*Generate and execute development sales calls jointly with sales force
*Product performance and product quality trouble shooting and resolution
*Participate and lead internal end-use sector teams to build and maintain market, end-use, and competitor knowledge as well as global customer alignment
*Contribute as a member of regional or global teams, typically in a virtual environment
*Develop presentations on the advantages of the company Polymer products vs. competitors and deliver the training to internal MFR personnel on value selling, product and technology
*Prepare technical paper / presentations for trade fair/conference and customers seminars
*Translate customer/market needs into new product development opportunities
*Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers of equipment and additives used by customers in processing our resins.
*Participate in Safety Programs on site and support customers in identifying and improving their procedures for use of company Polymer products
*Identify and pursue opportunities generated from cross functional market development teams
This role will require someone ideally with experience in oil & gas or petrochemicals.
The Company:
A large, well known multi-national energy business (Supermajor) is seeking to hire a Customer Developer for its business in South Africa. This role will require the hired candidate to spend an initial 2 years in Belgium (Brussels)
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Educational Background
*Bachelors in Engineering(Chemical/Polymer Science)
*Technology experience and background preferred
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft''s services.
Fircroft is registered as a Data Controller with the Information Commissioner as required under the Data Protection Act 1998. Fircroft will only process your personal data for the specific purposes of manging your application.