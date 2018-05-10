About the Role:

The Role:

Roles & Responsibilities



*Provide technical support and maintain close relationships with existing and prospective customers for safe and efficient product usage in support of business development objectives

*Generate and execute development sales calls jointly with sales force

*Product performance and product quality trouble shooting and resolution

*Participate and lead internal end-use sector teams to build and maintain market, end-use, and competitor knowledge as well as global customer alignment

*Contribute as a member of regional or global teams, typically in a virtual environment

*Develop presentations on the advantages of the company Polymer products vs. competitors and deliver the training to internal MFR personnel on value selling, product and technology

*Prepare technical paper / presentations for trade fair/conference and customers seminars

*Translate customer/market needs into new product development opportunities

*Develop and maintain relationships with suppliers of equipment and additives used by customers in processing our resins.

*Participate in Safety Programs on site and support customers in identifying and improving their procedures for use of company Polymer products

*Identify and pursue opportunities generated from cross functional market development teams



This role will require someone ideally with experience in oil & gas or petrochemicals.



The Company:

A large, well known multi-national energy business (Supermajor) is seeking to hire a Customer Developer for its business in South Africa. This role will require the hired candidate to spend an initial 2 years in Belgium (Brussels)



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Educational Background

*Bachelors in Engineering(Chemical/Polymer Science)

*Technology experience and background preferred



