About the Role:

Job Title: Customer Service Coordinator

Location: Bartlesville Oklahoma 74006

Employment Type: 3-month contract

(With high potential for contract extension or conversion to permanent employment)

Main Accountabilities:

1 Create work orders based on the needs of the customer. Send service quotes & receive Purchase Orders from the customer2 Call management includes creation of call records when required. Calls and call records will be forwarded to the appropriate personnel to assure customer satisfaction. Call management requires the SC to take ownership of the incoming call until it is resolved.

Knowledge, Skills, Experience:

* Minimum Associate's Degree in a technical discipline* Five years' experience in related field* Alternatively, possess a special combination of education & experience and/or demonstrated accomplishments* Knowledge of MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint* Customer service background highly desirable* SAP Experience would be a plus

