Customer Service Host

About the Role:

The Role:

My client is part of the Rail Industry and is seeking a Part Time "Service Zone Host" to join their team.



The Service Zone Host will be expected to overlook and arrange the first class section of the train from Birmingham Moor street to Solihull and return journey. You will be required to ensure all customers are given a friendly welcome as they on board the train.



My client is seeking an individual who has a positive and outgoing nature with previous experience working in the face to face customer service sector.



The Role details:



Location: Birmingham Moor Street Station.

Rate : £9.77 PAYE basic / £11.05 PAYE inc holidays.

20 Hours, Monday to Friday.



* Mon 6.30-8.30am -2hrs

* Tue 6-9am & 1700-2000 - 6hrs

* Wed 6.30-8.30 & 17:00 - 20:00 - 5hrs

* Thu 6.30-8.30 - 2hrs

* Fri 6.30am-8.30 & 1700-2000 5 hrs



There may be extra hours when staff are on holidays and need the person to cover.





