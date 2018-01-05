Customer Service Manager

About the Role:

Manage day to day operations of defined business team and/or geographies

Displays excellent managerial and HR management skills, as well as in-depth knowledge of the organization, especially of logistics and manufacturing issues.

Driving business strategy execution across the team by collaborating with key business stakeholders.

Serves as the primary liaison between sales, supply chain/logistics, quality, technical services and manufacturing staff on the effective delivery of customer service

Ensures department’s budget on the basis of operational needs, identifying the resources required to meet such needs

Plans customer service activities and checks that they are properly carried out, in line with the relevant times and costs

Provides oversight for transportation issues and inventory management

Researches and obtains resolution of a variety of customer complaints and issues and resolves issues with the customer

Direct people management responsibility including employee development and compensation decisions Prepares reports in accordance with the company policies and submits by required deadlines

Maintains proper relationships with sales and marketing to understand their requirements and priorities

Ensures proper training of internal resources, external partners and customers concerning products use and maintenance

Participates in reviewing and interviewing potential candidates

Leads business and functional objectives in order management process integration with the business/company objectives.

Competencies required are being initiative, innovate, interpersonal effectiveness, leadership, learning, market focus, teamwork and value creation

Model Customer Advocate mindset across functions

Strong understanding of work process methodologies, especially those related to the order management processes

Bachelor’s degree required (essential)

Business, Logistics/Transportation, Marketing or related field (strongly preferred)

Master’s degree (preferred)

Minimum 5 years customer service/logistics related experience plus experience in direct management role

Manufacturing/industrial work setting; chemical industry preferred

Knowledge of US regulations for rail and truck shipments

Microsoft Office

SAP preferred

Our Client, a leading Chemicals Manufacturing company, has an opening for a, located in Houston, TX. This role manages day to day activities of the team of customer service representatives, ensuring effective delivery of service to all levels of internal and external customers.The role is in support of the Order Receipt & Handling work process. The incumbent will lead a team of Customer Service Representatives (CSR), through the total order management process maximizing internal resources to optimize value and economic profit. The Customer Service Manager is responsible for leading, developing and motivating a group of professionals while working closely with multiple functions, including Customer Financial Services, Sales, Receivables, Commercial, Supply Chain, etc…, to ensure that Customer Service plans are integrated with overall business strategies and objectives.Established in 1978, NES Global Talent provides a complete range of contract and permanent talent solutions to the Oil and Gas, Power, Construction and Infrastructure, Life Sciences, Manufacturing and IT sectors worldwide. With more than 40 offices in 28 countries, we are able to provide our clients with the engineering and technical expertise they need, wherever and whenever it is needed. Offering far more than a traditional recruitment service, we fully support our contractors while they are on assignment with everything from securing visas and work permits, to providing market leading benefits packages and accommodation, ensuring they are safely and compliantly able to support our clients.