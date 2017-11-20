Customer Service Officer

Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £11 to £11 Per hour Job Type Temporary Category Administration Jobs Job ID 622228 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: We are seeking an experienced Customer Service person for an initial 3-4 month contract but with the potential to run on longer term.



The position is based in a further education client and is focussed on calling applicants and selling the benefits of studying at the University and also living in Aberdeen.



Key skills/experience sought:



Experience of calling out to customers, answering queries, offering encouragement and selling.



Customer service orientated with office based experience in working from databases and talking through queries.



MS Office skills



Immediate availability.



Rate £10.88ph

