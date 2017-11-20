Customer Service Officer

Company
Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd
Location
Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland
Salary
£11 to £11 Per hour
Job Type
Temporary
Category
Administration Jobs
Job ID
622228
Posted on
Monday, November 20, 2017 - 4:39am
About the Role:We are seeking an experienced Customer Service person for an initial 3-4 month contract but with the potential to run on longer term.
The position is based in a further education client and is focussed on calling applicants and selling the benefits of studying at the University and also living in Aberdeen.
Key skills/experience sought:
Experience of calling out to customers, answering queries, offering encouragement and selling.
Customer service orientated with office based experience in working from databases and talking through queries.
MS Office skills
Immediate availability.
Rate £10.88ph
Apply