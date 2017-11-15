Customer Service Rep

About the Role:

The Role:

Skill Profile:

A minimum of 5 years experience as a customer service representative; sales assistant; logistics clerk or from a technical service focused role, ideally from a multi-national company, and possibly a company producing, distributing or transforming raw materials.



Bi-lingual in English/Spanish is a requirement.



Detailed Responsibilities:



* Upload and check customer orders with reference to all conditions, price, credit limit if existing; upload full instructions for the shipment, and prepare directly or ensure that all other necessary documents are available

* maintain a proper communication with customers for any request or issue concerning the orders; respond promptly to customer enquiries, including enquiries on pricing

* check product availability for the required dates

* organize workflow to meet customer timeframes

* send to customers order confirmation, shipping documents if required, and provide delivery information, keeping customers informed about variations

* follow the status of the order: material preparation, booking reservation

* handle and resolve customer complaints or when appropriate involve other competent departments for the management of claims

* follow up invoicing process

* credit and debit note requests

* keep records of customer interactions and transactions, record details of enquiries, comments and complaints

* carry out pertinent activities to keep Master Data updated in the sap system, set up new customer accounts and manage customer accounts



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Technical Skills:

Customer Service and/or logistics principles and practices; some knowledge of administrative procedures; knowledge of chemicals and/or oil & gas industry is a plus

Computer Skills:

Proficient in Microsoft Office Suites; working knowledge of SAP system. Familiarity with (CRM) Customer Relationship Management software is highly desirable.

Additional Details:

Flexibility, resilience, problem solving and analysis; ability to work both independently and as a member of the team. Attention to detail. Strong interpersonal and listening skills, as well as very good verbal and written communication skills

10% travel may be required.



About Fircroft:

