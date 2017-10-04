Customer Support Analyst

About the Role:

The Role:

Accountabilities:

Power/Gas Settlements

* Monthly settlement of power and natural gas;

* System generated and manual invoice preparation;

* Mid-month/month end checkouts with the customers;

* Manage pre/post settlement discrepancies and dispute resolution;

* Accounts Receivable collection;

* Single back office point of contact for customers.



Volume Actualization

* Monthly volume reconciliation including purchases, sales, transportation, storage imbalances, pools and interconnects;

* Document pipeline support and ensure internal controls and procedures are followed;

* Track and maintain imbalances and perform imbalance cash outs and trades;

* Process volume related inquiries/requests, and facilitate dispute resolution.



Tasks:

* Take ownership of resolution of customer issues, inquiries, and disputes including but not limited to: Invoicing, Volume, Price, Cash Applications, and Netting.

* Support Sales/Origination teams to resolve customer requests per agreed service levels, including but not limited to: resolution of customer issues, responding to customer requests for information, and responding to customer feedback.

* Provide timely and satisfactory resolution service to customers within mutually agreed timeframe.

* Pro-actively keep Sales/Origination teams informed throughout the resolution process and coordinate with relevant departments on problem resolutions.

* Actively monitor customers' payment statuses. Identify outstanding balances and align with Sales team to initiate customer contact to acquire outstanding balances and maintain payment commitment by agreed due date.

o Screen for delinquent customers who are unresponsive to collection communications or state an inability to pay.

o Produce a "Notice of Pending Default" and route to the appropriate departments.

* Use Salesforce for tracking all customer communications and discrepancies.

* Work collaboratively with Accounting, Sales, Origination, Finance, Operations and Credit to resolve outstanding balances, improve working capital, and minimize bad debt exposure.

* Meet individual KPI's, Team KPI's, and Customer Support Organization KPI's.

* Work within the agreed policies, procedures and adhere to Customer Support initiatives.

* Immediately escalate any operational process issue that cannot be resolved or could potentially cause issues to a large number of customers.



Position Requirements:

The successful candidate should be able to work independently within a dynamic, fast paced and business critical trading environment. They must be highly motivated and possess strong analytical, problem solving, and troubleshooting skills to recognize and solve problems quickly. Highly effective planning, organizational skills and attention to detail are essential to meet the departments demanding schedules and goals.

Additional Position Requirements:

* Demonstrates teamwork and effective inter-group collaboration essential to achieving SENA Trading commercial goals.

* Demonstrates good inter-personal relationship skills to effectively communicate with internal and external stakeholders.

* Pro-actively seeks process improvements to enhance Customer Support team effectiveness as well as overall customer satisfaction.

* Commits to ongoing training and development programs.

* Makes decisions promptly and independently while abiding to the organizational rules of conduct and values.

* Demonstrates strong time management skills by prioritizing and managing one's own workload and time effectively.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Qualifications Required:

* Bachelor's Degree in related field required

* Accounting/Finance experience heavily desired

* Knowledge of energy industry preferred

* Must have exceptional attention to detail

* Extensive experience in Excel required

* Must be proficient in Microsoft Office. Experience in Spotfire, Salesforce, Endur, Nucleus, SAP is a plus



About Fircroft:

