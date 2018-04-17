Customer Support Specialist

About the Role:

The job holder must understand the company's structure, aware of the company's commercial business processes and knows our products.



The job holder will adhere to Desk Sales policies, Processes, Methodologies and implement, develop, maintain, control and monitor of such Sales activities for Aftermarket Spares and Products. She/He will work closely with the Aftermarket teams to ensure Aftermarket Pricing is consistent and accurately maintained, ensuring the desired company margin is delivered or improved.



Job Responsibilities:

To provide an efficient and effective liaison between the Customer and Client through interpretation and communication of Customer requirements to in-house systems, corporate policies and financial strategies.



Accountabilities



* HSE - Responsible for ensuring all work is undertaken in a safe manner and in line with company health and safety guidelines/policies.

* During quotations ensure Services pricing policy is adhered to and delivery and compliance with systems and procedures.

* During Quotes\Sales Order administration ensures accuracy of Quotes\Sales Order and conformance with Inquiry\Purchase Order, known customer requirements and Client systems and procedures.

* Provide an effective single contact interface between the customer and Client.

* Establish and promote a productive working relationship with the Customer at all times.

* Perform tender\contract reviews of all Inquiries\Purchase Orders received. Ensure they are acceptable and match the original Client SAP quotation, taking care to review for any QA/certification requirements as well as the delivery requirements (EXW, DDP, etc.) and expedite contract review sign off to the relevant level via our BPM system.

* Issue Customer with SAP generated Quotes\Sales Acknowledgements.

* Ensure everything possible is done to maintain Plant/Department on-time delivery goal.

* To run their applicable report on a regular basis and to subsequently ship those parts that are available for shipping (checking P.O. for delivery dates/terms first).

* To ensure they feed back to the Inside Global Spare Parts Manager any delays in responding to RFQ's producing the relevant stats.

* Ensure standard RFQ's are processed within Department KPI's.

* To advise the customer (by Phone and then back up e-mail) of any delays in his RFQ or order.

* To expedite on time delivery's.

* To generate (create quote header only) a SAP R3 quotation within 24hours of receipt of the RFQ.

* At all times to work to, and utilise, the Client Aberdeen Sales Desk manual in all aspects of your day to day work.

* Perform other related duties as delegated by the Department Manager



The job holder should have experience within a Purchasing or Sales environment, possessing a good understanding of commercial issues such as contracts, velocities and margins. They should have good SAP experience (or similar software) , as well as be competent with Microsoft Office packages especially Excel.



- Candidates must have Buyer or Sales experience, placing orders and making offers.



- Oil and Gas experience advantageous.



- SAP experience advantageous



