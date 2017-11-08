Data Analyst

About the Role:

Ariba system admin experience preferred (SIPM/Sourcing/Contracting)

(SIPM/Sourcing/Contracting) Demonstrated experience in using SAP, Oracle or other enterprise system

Excel skills – full capability including Visual Basic and v-look up

Experienced in collecting, analyzing and presenting data visually by creating electronic dashboards

Strong written and verbal communication skills -coordinate with internal teams to expedite supplier on boarding

External communications with third parties on system requirements and assistance

Monitor supplier onboarding performance through effective interactions with key stakeholders

Experienced Supply Chain professional with understanding of supplier vetting and on boarding processes

Well organized and able to manage competing priorities

Works independently while being a team player

College Degree required. Preferably in IT, Computer Science or Supply Chain

3 – 5 years experience with data analytics, supply chain analytics

Proven track record of delivering results

Team player with drive and ability to build long term relationships

Fluent English (written & oral)

In this role you will assist the client with the management of our supplier on boarding and prequalification processes in Ariba. You will monitor supplier on boarding cycle times, work with stakeholders to expedite the vetting processes. You will also do data analytics, query writing, and data analysis for the procurement organization.