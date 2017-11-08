Data Analyst

About the Role:

Duties:

In this role you will assist the client with the management of our supplier on boarding and prequalification processes in Ariba.  You will monitor supplier on boarding cycle times, work with stakeholders to expedite the vetting processes.  You will also do data analytics, query writing, and data analysis for the procurement organization.

 

Requirements:
  • Ariba system admin experience preferred (SIPM/Sourcing/Contracting)
  • Demonstrated experience in using SAP, Oracle or other enterprise system
  • Excel skills – full capability including Visual Basic and v-look up
  • Experienced in collecting, analyzing and presenting data visually by creating electronic dashboards
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills -coordinate with internal teams to expedite supplier on boarding
  • External communications with third parties on system requirements and assistance
  • Monitor supplier onboarding performance through effective interactions with key stakeholders
  • Experienced Supply Chain professional with understanding of supplier vetting and on boarding processes
  • Well organized and able to manage competing priorities
  • Works independently while being a team player
 

Education/ experience:
  • College Degree required.  Preferably in IT, Computer Science or Supply Chain
  • 3 – 5 years experience with data analytics, supply chain analytics 
  • Proven track record of delivering results
  • Team player with drive and ability to build long term relationships
  • Fluent English (written & oral)
