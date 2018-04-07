About the Role:

Orion Group are working in partnership with a leading Midstream Oil and Gas company to source an experienced Data Analyst for their Fort St. John / Charlie Lake complex.

Responsibilities/Job Description:

The Systems & Projects group provides critical support and knowledge to our clients Gas Transmission & Midstream. We are seeking a Technical Data Analyst for the Asset Data Management (ADM) team. The ADM team combines technical expertise with business intelligence to manage operational risk and assist with meeting regulatory compliance. The team is very collaborative within itself and with other business groups and is committed to delivering excellent customer service and asset data solutions to meet Operations' requirements. The desired candidate will possess strong analytical and facilitation skills.

The Technical Data Analyst is responsible for the management and support of the ADM products and services provided to Canada Gas Transmission & Midstream to manage operational risk. Responsibilities include:

* Creating, managing and maintaining Master Data for SAP PM and Visions.

* Assisting Operations with the entering SAP PM, Vision, and other related technical data.

* Provide assistance to Operations and Area Planning groups in understanding and leveraging the design of planned maintenance, and recording the appropriate information to maintain and update Master Data.

* Assist in the creation, implementation and maintenance of technical documentation related to SAP PM, Visions, materials Master Data, and MOC. (e.g. standards, policies, procedures, guidelines, templates, training materials).

* Provide support to Operations through analyzing data, coaching, resolving issues, and developing improvements related to technical SAP PM and Visions.

* Provide User support for SAP PM, Visions and material related items.

* Prepare, participate, and/or facilitate meetings (e.g. team and project review meetings).

Minimum Qualifications:

* Graduate from a University, College, or recognized Technical Institute with a degree, or diploma in a relevant discipline or equivalent work experience.* 3 years experience in an industrial environment.* 3 years experience SAP PM and Master Data.* 2 years working experience with work management program and management of change (MOC) process.* 1 year experience providing SAP User support* 3 years experience with MS Office applications.* 1 year experience creating and maintaining technical documentation.* 2 years experience analyzing and problem solving technical data.* Valid driver's license.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

