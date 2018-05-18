Data Analyst I

Company NES Global Talent Location Spring Arbor Salary $0 to $0 Per hour Job Type Contract Category IT%2C Communications Jobs Job ID 645829 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Library/Information Assistant Under general supervision, the Assistant provides a



broad range of services which support the collection, maintenance and retrieval of



company's technical and non-technical information collections and databases. Specific



duties include shelving, filing, indexing information, entering data, archiving documents,



assisting in the retrieval and distribution of data and/or documents, conducting



database quality assurance, and performing simple computer searches. The technician



also performs daily maintenance of equipment and orders supplies and materials.



Other duties may include, but are not limited to, document scanning, photocopying



technical documents and assisting walk-in clients



