Data Analyst IV

About the Role:
The Role:
Assignment Scope
- Responsible for providing quality data to the businesses and functions in an efficient manner so that critical decisions can be made effectively and efficiently.
- Supports, promotes and documents all Data Management processes and procedures.
- Develops workflows and tools that automate data loading processes and help ensure data quality and integrity.
- Ensures the quality, consistency, and integrity of data in a timely, effective and reliable manner.
- Receives, archives, distributes, loads, and disposes off technical data according to policies, standards and procedures.
- Typically 7+ years of experience.
- Senior level.
- Understands advanced aspects of discipline and is viewed as an expert in a given field.
- Applies broad range of competencies to develop solutions to complex problems.
- Influences others to achieve objectives.
- Often provides specialized/technical/functional guidance to others within department and/or business asset.
About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.