Data Analyst IV

About the Role:

The Role:

Assignment Scope

- Responsible for providing quality data to the businesses and functions in an efficient manner so that critical decisions can be made effectively and efficiently.

- Supports, promotes and documents all Data Management processes and procedures.

- Develops workflows and tools that automate data loading processes and help ensure data quality and integrity.

- Ensures the quality, consistency, and integrity of data in a timely, effective and reliable manner.

- Receives, archives, distributes, loads, and disposes off technical data according to policies, standards and procedures.

- Typically 7+ years of experience.

- Senior level.

- Understands advanced aspects of discipline and is viewed as an expert in a given field.

- Applies broad range of competencies to develop solutions to complex problems.

- Influences others to achieve objectives.

- Often provides specialized/technical/functional guidance to others within department and/or business asset.



