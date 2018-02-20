Data Clerk I

About the Role:

The Role:

- Provides scanning operations support, document prep, cataloguing, data searches , general file room activity, records management and customer service for all types of oil and gas data (Domestic and International).

- Organizes, catalogues, edits, maintains and updates various data sets and database and any other data types determined by the supervisor.

- Prepares data for cataloging, filing or imaging by taping, repairing and straightening the data for processing.

- Labels and catalogs all new data coming into the file room or facility for proper identification.

- Retrieves, checkout and re-files data as needed.

- Maintains and meets all schedules requested by the client and maintains internal reports as required by client or project supervisor.

- Ensures quality control checks are met based on established standards.

- Typically requires up to 3 years of experience.

- Entry level.

- Provides technical and/or administrative support.

- Demonstrates the ability to learn terminology, applications and standard procedures for performing the job function.

- Performs routine, basic office/field tasks using established procedures.



About Fircroft:

