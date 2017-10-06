About the Role:

OMS Data Coordinator - Chatham, Ontario

Responsibilities/Job Description:

* This role is responsible to coordinate the creation of Master Data and the maintenance program requirements as well as inspection routines for Storage and Transportation facilities.* The functional locations and equipment data for these facilities has been collected and captured in spreadsheets. This role will review the functional locations and equipment data to ensure it is accurate and complete, consistent between facilities and meets data standards.* If changes are required consultation with the technical experts may be required.* The data will be loaded into templates which will populate the required fields for SAP PM.* This role will audit the data created in the templates and then create the tasks lists, maintenance plans and measurement points for the appropriate equipment.* The templates will be first loaded into the SAP QA environment so this role can review and audit the data, making any required changes in the original templates. Once verified and signed off the data will be loaded into the SAP production environment which will initiate inspection work orders.

Basic/Minimum Qualifications:

* Post-secondary degree/diploma (preferably from IT/Technical field).* 0-3 years' experience working with Data Analytics* Advanced skills in Excel to gather, audit and manipulate data (macros, v-look ups, pivot table)* Strong communication skills (written and oral)* Experience with Microsoft Office Suite* Ability to follow processes and procedures and to track tasks to ensure timely completion

Desired Qualifications:

* Understanding of Electrical and Controls Equipment* Background in Operations and Maintenance Management* Experience with SAP PM or other data-intensive systems* Understanding of gas utility assets, compon6ents and operations* Experience with field operations activities in a gas utility

Comments:

* Open to new graduates with technical knowledge and advanced excel skills.

