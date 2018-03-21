About the Role:

WorleyParsons are looking for a Data Migration Specialist to join our team in Aberdeen City Centre on a contract basis for 3 months.

Role Responsibilities:

* Senior Finance Resource to project manage and be responsible for data.* Interrogate variances between the TB and project data: WIP, Cost Accruals, Debt.* Propose adjustments to the TB and / or project data to reconcile data sets.* Manage approvals / sign-offs.* Confirm FX requirements for the different periods.* Complete data conversion / reconciliation for October 2017 and May 2018.* Repeat data conversion / reconciliation for additional periods (dry-runs in preparation for May 2018 conversion).* All of the above required for 8 legal entities.

Capability / profile:

* Dedicated role between now and mid-June. Required now for familiarisation.* Excellent excel skills* Previous data migration experience* Ability to manage and lead the process, ensuring very tight timescales are met

Role Requirements

* Excellent excel skills* Attention to detail* Drive to produce quality work at a fast pace* Previous deployment experience* Understanding of financial data* Familiarity with current data set-customers, suppliers, project numbers