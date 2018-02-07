About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Data Warehouse Project Manager, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Build out the technology roadmap for Data Warehousing and Data analysis/reporting with supporting funding model required to deliver it

Build and deliver the collective scopes required to deliver the improvements laid out in the roadmap

Carry out the required MOC to implement the new way of working proposed for the Maximo support model

Engage with Stakeholders to identify business problems and opportunities and identify IT solutions to support business reporting and analysis requirements

Perform requirements gathering, including, eliciting requirements, documenting, analysing and categorising, presenting back to Stakeholders and securing approval

Develop 'fit for purpose' IT recommendations which accurately reflect business needs. Ensure recommendations are consistent with IT compliance, structure and environments

Liaise with IT Infrastructure and Support Teams to ensure that proposed project solutions are technically sound and that they can be accommodated within the infrastructure and support framework

Work with the IT Business Engagement Lead and Business Stakeholders to define, develop, prepare and seek approval for the budget for the delivery of IT Projects

Maintain high level of budget management including commitment tracking and forecasting and ensure escalation to the IT Business Engagement Lead where appropriate

Develop and foster close working relationship with the wider IT Operational & Support Teams

Assist in the development of a long term projects plan for the relevant business functions that will assist the IT group and Departmental Managers understand the long term application & systems roadmap

Support the IT Programme Lead to build out an improved IT Project delivery framework that will become the way in which the company delivers large scale IT projects

Promote IT standards and policies within IT systems as they evolve

Qualifications:

Graduate or equivalent in technical or science discipline preferred but not essential

Oil and gas industry experience in an IT environment

Industry recognised Project Management qualification

Skills & Experience

Proven track record of delivering IT projects in the Upstream Oil & Gas industry

Knowledge and experience of Project management, methodologies and processes

Strong IT analyst background

Significant experience of the business processes, objectives and functions of the relevant departments of an Oil & Gas Operator

Previous experience of delivery of successful DW projects

Knowledge of Data Warehousing and ETL

Data analysis skills would be preferred

Deliver complex multi-task, multi-phased delivery with challenging time frames and cross-dependencies

Contract position

