About the Role:

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is looking for a Database Administrator on a 2 month contract in the Conroe, TX area.

Rate: $53.00 per hour

Contract: 2 months

Schedule: M-F 40 hours

REQUIRED:



* Bachelor's Degree or higher in Computer Science or Engineering

* 10+ years as a DBA

* Knowledge of SAP

* Experience using Litespeed

* Experience with SQL database

* Ability to work in a team environment

* Ability to give presentations in small groups

* ***Must be available for after-hours on-call rotation***

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:



* Design and implement high availability database solutions and database recovery solutions using SQL database clustering, Log-shipping, replication, and back-up and restore technologies.

* Stored procedure & trigger development DTS package/SISS development, and database security Oracle 8i/10x/11gi database administration and operational support.

* Network communications, server hardware configuration, database server operational support and maintenance processes and procedures.

* Database clustering technologies and alternative disk storage solutions.

* Microsoft SQL Server 2000/2005/2008 R2 database. Relational database design and administration.

