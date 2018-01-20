About the Role:

The Role:

TITLE: DD&V Technical Training Specialist



PRIMARY OBJECTIVES & FUNCTIONS:

1. A key member of the Special Systems Team accountable to the Training Manager for project related activities.

2. To support the Training Manager in the management, control and monitoring of his projects.

3. To deputise for the Training Manager as requested at meetings and during periods of absence from Saudi Arabia.





SUMMARY OF DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

The Special Systems team is the primary interface to the customer (UK MOD and SANG) for all Special Systems project activities and is responsible for creating and delivering through-life, value for money solutions at minimal risk to the Company.



Primary Responsibilities:

In addition to the primary objectives and functions, the following tasks shall be conducted on a regular basis:

1. A disciplined approach to ensure effective project planning and control.

2. Regular reviews with staff on the progress of the project and associated business aspects.

3. Liaison with sub-contractors and the COMPANY Pass Office to ensure that access to SANG sites is achieved in order to meet project timelines.

4. Coordination of all project activities as directed by the Training Manager; to include, Quality Assurance, Site Supervision, Documentation Control, Project Planning, Reporting and Testing following the DSAT QS Methodology.

5. Act decisively and communicate effectively.



RECRUITMENT SPECIFICATION (Knowledge & Experience):



Essential:

1. Project Management qualification or relevant experience. (PRINCE 2 - Practitioner)

2. Training Delivery Experience

3. Experience of Defence Systems Approach to Training (DSAT QS)

4. Must be a team player capable of delivering results with strong problem solving skills, energy and initiative.

5. Proven flexible approach to working in a pressurised environment to meet deadlines.

6. Fully conversant with Microsoft software including Word, Project, Excel, PowerPoint, Visio, and Access.

7. Hold a valid driving licence.



Desirable:

1. Training development or Instructional Systems design

2. Certificate in Training Practice, CIPD

3. Business experience in the Defence Sector

4. Experience of living or working in the Middle East.

5. Membership of a Professional Institution



The Company:

A Major Defense company in Riyadh



