Deck Package Piping Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Mission:

The service holder shall is based in Company office in Paris and after Contract award at Topsides contractor's engineering premises. These engineering premises can be in Paris or anywhere else in the world.

He reports directly to the Decks Engineering Manager and liaises with other discipline engineers. He is in charge of the Piping, Layout and Valves engineering works carried out by the contractor during detailed engineering and construction engineering.



Activities

1. Follow up on Contractor on Piping, vessels, valves and layout Engineering documentation

2. To review and comment on contractor documentation taking account contract and COMPANY reference documentation, including material specification issues for piping and valves.

3. To be a user of the PDMS system and to actively participate in the PDMS review. To promote alternatives for piping routings and pressure vessel design to reduce and optimize onshore work and offshore work.

4. To follow up construction engineering (isometrics, support design etc.) and to ensure optimized design

5. To perform regular fabrication yard and offshore site visits and report design non adherence to QA Leader.

6. Responsible under the coordination of the Decks Engineering Manager for coordinating his discipline in particular with other project personnel involved in Piping, valves and layout.

7. To follow up discipline procurement.

8. To participate in hook-up studies aiming at optimizing the work.

9. To monitor and promote cost-saving solutions in the design of the project.

10. To clearly identify potential deviations from the TOTAL referential and reporting these to the Decks Engineering Manager to allow the Project Management to make the final decision on whether or not to implement.

11. To prepare derogation request jointly with the Decks Engineering Manager when required.

12. To liaise with company HQ's technical expert as required, in coordination with Decks Engineering Manager.

13. To keep the Decks Engineering Manager informed of any deviation, risk or concern regarding the discipline on technical planning or cost issues.





Duration : 2-3 years

Starting date: December 2017

Location: Starting in Paris, then following to EPC Contractor's engineering premises

Status: Resident



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

English proficiency

Piping Material Specification knowledge

Proficiency in working with PDMS

CLIENT (TOTAL) Project experience.

Operations knowledge.

10 years in oil & gas industry (engineering & construction).





