Decommissioning Cost Controller

The Role:

This is a great opportunity for an experienced Cost Controller to join the Decommissioning team. This position is responsible for the implementation of a robust cost control system on decommissioning activities as well as the support of the decommissioning team through adequate costs analysis, management of the late life economic analysis of fields and support of the contractual/procurement process.



Based in Norwich this role will report to directly to the Decommissioning Manager working Monday to Friday. The appointed individual to this position must be self-motivated and have attention to detail in their work.



? Produce monthly cost reports (for multiple projects)

? Analyse and interpret reports, providing recommendations to management in line with decommissioning timetable

? Financial budgeting and control of decommissioning project costs

? Manage the economic analysis of field reaching end of life, to inform decisions on decommission planning

? Maintain cost records (AFE, Commitments, Costs, Forecast, Phasing) in support of the above

? Prepare and submit monthly accruals to Financial Timetable and contribute to the annual budget process

? Critical review of costs and raising correction journals

? Check, challenge and approve purchase requisitions (including ad hoc raising).

? Reconciliation of purchase requisitions against purchase orders when required.

? Prepare monthly cash calls and cash flows to Financial Timetable

? Assist in preparation of 'Authorisation for Expenditure' (Cost estimation and evaluation)

? Prepare and present cost data for management when required

? Preparation of NPV calculations

? Check and challenge invoices, follow correct application of contracts with suppliers

? Input to Total Risk Management from a cost and commercial perspective

? Claims defence, counter claim and recharge preparation

? Engage with audit (internal and external) for validation or defence of costing methodology

? Check and chase of SAGE TW in support of cost recoveries

? Provide support and guidance to decommissioning team regarding finance related issues

? Point of contact for the group regarding finance queries related to decommissioning

? Any other cost control related activities required by line manager



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? CIMA qualified or equivalent

? Strong knowledge of general accounting procedures essential with a broad practical experience

? Confident IT user including strong Excel skills.

? Good working knowledge of SAP

? Excellent written and verbal communication skills



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.