About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Decommissioning Environmental Scientist based in Aberdeen.



Responsibilities Include:

Transacting Chemical, Oil Discharge, Offshore Combustion and emissions trading permits.

Contributing to Environmental Impact Assessments of activities including increased production, seabed impacts and noise assessments.

Providing input to:

Waste management issues

Sampling and analysis requirements for offshore discharges to sea and solid wastes;

Radioactive Substances issues and permitting;

Maintenance and review of company environmental processes and procedures;

Internal and external reporting of environmental emissions data and information;

The preparation, review and submission of Environmental Statements, where required; and

Providing advice to the Decommissioning Team to ensure that the Decommissioning environmental requirements are met.

Involvement in Incident Investigations and liaison with regulators, accompanying their Inspectors during offshore inspections.

Reporting environmental incidents to regulators and within the Company.



Qualifications & Experience:

Previous experience working as a research scientist or in an analytical laboratory or with experience in providing environmental support within the oil & gas industry.

BSc in Biological or Chemical sciences (if a more generic science degree is held then biology and chemistry at A/Higher level must be demonstrated).

Optional Requirement: Higher qualification in a relevant scientific discipline (e.g. MSc).

Contract position



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 916591.

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.