Department Technical Authority - Process

Should have good experience in FEED/ Basic and Detailed Design experience.

Should have good experience working with Oil & Gas EPC / GES + Engineering companies.

Relevant experience in Software and International Standards and Codes / Saudi Aramco standards, is essential.

Hands on experience in simulations & optimization tools Aspen Hysys, Aspen Plus, PIPE NET, Heat & Material Balance, development of PFDs, P&IDs, equipment sizing and preparation of datasheets, process control criteria, unit hydraulics, exposure to HTRI software, preparation of instrument data sheet.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Engineering degree qualified candidates are desired.

20 plus years of experience within Process of which few years of experience working as a Technical Authority below the Head of the department is essential.



