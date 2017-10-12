Design Engineer

About the Role:

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:



* Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, develop and release customised customer-centric designs.

* Supervise the design work of other engineers or contractors when required

* Reduce cost of product and increased production throughput through new design, simplification etc.

* Verify designs through quick, valid and accurate engineering analyses.

* Produce and check Engineering documentation.

* Ensure all deliverables are technically in accordance with client requirements.

* Participate in internal design review meetings being aware of commercial implications.

* Follow internal Operating Procedures.

* Liaison with suppliers and creation of Purchasing Instructions.

* Manage the review and respond to client comments.

* Report any design changes which may have a cost or schedule impact to the relevant personnel.

* Occasionally attend and participate in client meetings.

* Provide timely and technically acceptable solutions to engineering queries eliciting appropriate support as necessary.

* Contribute to training and share your knowledge with your colleagues.

* Be fully aware of personal workload, prioritise and organise to ensure deadlines are achieved.

* Ensure a high standard of professionalism is maintained and that customer care is foremost.

* Maintain a high standard of housekeeping in the work area and department.

* Ensure personal compliance with all HSE legislation and HSE Company policy.

* Ensure equipment conforms to applicable Directives, including Machinery Directive, PED and ATEX.

* Contribute to the development of systems and improvement in working practices and processes.

* Be fully familiar and conversant with department and company policies, procedures and processes, ensuring all work and actions undertaken are in full compliance at all times.

* Support other departments and carry out other duties as and when business requirements dictate as may be reasonably expected by line manager.

* Travel is occasionally required as dictated by project needs.



Strategic

Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information

Capable of keeping abreast of an evolving portfolio of products and services

Able to apportion time effectively to complete tasks

Able to supervise the design work of others

Be willing to provide colleagues with the information they need to complete their tasks and eliminate roadblocks

Be quick to identify critical information and respond appropriately





Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Honours Degree in an Engineering discipline

Experience in a similar position

Computer literacy (including good command of Microsoft Excel, Word)

Proficient user of Solidworks or a comparable 3D CAD package

Participating in meetings

Ability to create engineering documents and drawings to enable manufacture without ambiguity

Ability to create effective designs and improve existing designs

Ability to develop and apply appropriate Engineering analyses



Desirable Skills / Qualifications:

Tertiary education in an Engineering discipline

Experience with mixing equipment

Supervising other Engineers in the design process

Have an understanding of common place industry materials and their application

SolidWorks 3D CAD software and EPDM

Knowledge of Machinery, PED, and ATEX Directives and their application.

Working knowledge of designing pressure equipment to common design codes (e.g. ASME VIII, ASME B31.3, EN13445)

Working knowledge of mathematical worksheet software (e.g. Mathcad)



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.