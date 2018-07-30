Design HSE - Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company Leap29 Location Rotterdam-Albrandswaard Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Environmental%2C HSE%2C Health & Safety%2C Security Jobs Job ID 645896 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Senior Design HSE Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands



Location: The Hague, Netherlands

Start: ASAP



Job Skills and responsibilities;



• Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, and develop

• Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information

• Define the approach for the proper implementation into design of the HSE requirements

• Guide the engineering and process disciplines to the implementation of law

• Perform risk assessments and reviews of the design

• Prepare the Design HSE documentation



Training and Experience;



• Minimum 5 year experience in the (Petro-) chemical industry

• Capable of working independently

• BP(Germany) experience

• Experience with Brownfield / Revamp projects

• In the possession of driver's license





