About the Role:

My client, an Upstream Oil and Gas Company is currently looking for a Electrical Designer to join their team located in San Antonio, Texas.This is a 6 month contract position with a strong possibility of extension. This role will typically suit someone with an electrical design background.

Core Responsibilities include:

Supporting engineers with designing of electrical drawings for existing upstream facilities projects.

Going out to the field and determining take off points and inputting drawings.

* Working closely with engineers to complete other tasks as assigned

Skills/Qualifications:

* Minimum 8-10 years electrical design experience within upstream oil and gas facilities* Experience with electrical drawings - control panels, junction boxes, PLC, etc.* Strong oral and written communication skills to present ideas clearly and effectively* Local candidates to San Antonio, TX are strongly preferred

Location: San Antonio, TX - up to 40% travel to the field

Schedule: Monday - Friday - 40 hours per week

Contract Duration: 6 months, highly likely to extend

November Start Date



Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.