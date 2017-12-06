About the Role:
My client is in need of a designer in the Jacksonville, Florida area on a six month contract.
Rate: $33 hourly
Location: Jacksonville, FL.
Contract: 6 months
Schedule: M-F / 8 hour days
Qualifications/Requirements
* Associate's Degree in drafting or related technical discipline from an accredited college or university.
* Minimum 3 years of experience in drafting and design.
* Experienced using Solidworks making components and complex assemblies.
* An understanding of configuration management and PLM systems is required.
* SAP or ECTR experience is a plus.
Role Summary/Purpose
* The position reports to the Sustaining Engineering Manager.
* Drafter/Designer is responsible for preparing clear, complete and accurate detail drawings from detailed mark ups, sketches and/or notes under direct supervision.
Essential Responsibilities
* Construct 2D and 3D component, sub-assembly, and assembly drawings from sketches or red lined prints using Solid Works.
* Correct or revise drawings by incorporating specific drawing changes, Engineering change notices (ECN), checkers notations, or related information.
* Makes revisions including dimension and scaling.
* Updates ERP system (SAP) information as it relates to the drawing revisions and release.
* Understands and uses ASME Y14.5 GD&T, Engineering Drafting Standards and Document Control practices appropriately.
* Create and modify Bills of Materials (BOM) and enter into the ERP (SAP) system.
* Communicates with senior designers, drafting supervisor and project engineers to resolve design questions.
* Machining/Manufacturing experience is desirable.
