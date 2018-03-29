Company Carlton Resource Solutions Ltd Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland Salary £10 to £13 Per hour Job Type Contract Category Administration Jobs Job ID 638869 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: Our client, an oil and gas service company, is seeking a Desk Sales Co-Ordinator.



Full time hours 8.30am - 5pm

Contract position, for 1 year based in Kingswells, Aberdeen.



£10.50 per hour - £13.50 per hour depending on experience.



Provide an efficient and effective liaison between the customer and company through interpretation and communication of customer requirements to in-house systems, corporate policies and financial strategies.



Accountabilities



* HSE - Responsible for ensuring all work is undertaken in a safe manner and in line with company health and safety guidelines/policies.

* During quotations ensure Services pricing policy is adhered to and delivery and compliance with systems and procedures.

* During Quotes\Sales Order administration ensures accuracy of Quotes\Sales Order and conformance with Inquiry\Purchase Order, known customer requirements and company systems and procedures.

* Provide an effective single contact interface between the customer and company.

* Establish and promote a productive working relationship with the Customer at all times.

* Perform tender\contract reviews of all Inquiries\Purchase Orders received. Ensure they are acceptable and match the original company SAP quotation, taking care to review for any QA/certification requirements as well as the delivery requirements (EXW, DDP, etc.) and expedite contract review sign off to the relevant level via our BPM system.

* Issue Customer with SAP generated Quotes\Sales Acknowledgements.

* Ensure everything possible is done to maintain Plant/Department on-time delivery goal.

* Run their applicable report on a regular basis and to subsequently ship those parts that are available for shipping (checking P.O. for delivery dates/terms first).

* Ensure they feed back to the Inside Global Spare Parts Manager any delays in responding to RFQ's producing the relevant stats.

* Ensure standard RFQ's are processed within Department KPI's.

* Advise the customer (by Phone and then back up e-mail) of any delays in his RFQ or order.

* Expedite on time delivery's.

* Generate (create quote header only) a SAP R3 quotation within 24hours of receipt of the RFQ.

* At all times to work to, and utilise, the company's Aberdeen Sales Desk manual in all aspects of your day to day work.

* Perform other related duties as delegated by the Department Manager



The job holder should have experience within a Purchasing or Sales environment, possessing a good understanding of commercial issues such as contracts, velocities and margins. They should have good SAP experience (or similar software) , as well as be competent with Microsoft Office packages especially Excel.



Candidates must have Buyer or Sales experience, placing orders and making offers.



- Oil and Gas experience advantageous.



- SAP experience advantageous.





