About the Role:

Summary

Working within a small team to deliver a remote telemetry web application project. The role includes development work on both the front-end and back-end systems in PHP and MySQL. The project is well underway but needs additional resources to complete.

Essential

* Full knowledge required of the LAMP stack (Linux, Apache, MySQL and PHP)* HTML, CSS and JavaScript.* Database clustering and replication, worked on multiple server applications* Session Load Balancing.* Experience with GIT.* VMware Virtualisation.* Project work that has included telemetry, asset management, IoT or data acquisition applications* Ability to pick up and enhance existing systems.

Desirable

* Any embedded systems development (Ethernet, USB) experience would be beneficial as would any knowledge of the power generation industry.

