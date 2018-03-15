DHSE Noise calculations- Rotterdam, Netherlands

Company
About the Role:Senior Design HSE Engineer - The Hague, Netherlands
Duration: 12 Month Contract
Location: The Hague, Netherlands
Start: ASAP
Job Skills and responsibilities;
• Apply technical knowledge to innovate, design, and develop
• Able to understand, evaluate and apply technical information
• Define the approach for the proper implementation into design of the HSE requirements
• Guide the engineering and process disciplines to the implementation of law
• Perform risk assessments and reviews of the design
• Prepare the Design HSE documentation
Training and Experience;
• Minimum 10 year experience in the (Petro-) chemical industry
• Capable of working independently
• Noise Calculations experience
• Experience with Brownfield / Revamp projects
• In the possession of driver's license
• Dutch fluency (activities, documents and work environment in Dutch)
This is an excellent opportunity to work with a leading worldwide company. If you have the relevant experience please apply using the links provided.
