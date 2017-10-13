Company
G2 Recruitment
Location
Somerset,England
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type
Permanent
Category
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID
618420
Posted on
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 3:07pm
About the Role:
Good evening,
My client based in Somerset require a Digital Project Manager / Delivery Manager for a 6 month initial contract.
Skills/experience
* 5 + years of PM expeience
* Experience running teams in agile delivery methodologies
Beneficial
* Amazon Web Services experience
* Hybris Development experience
If you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.
Thanks,
Stella
