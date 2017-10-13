Digital Project Manager

Company 
G2 Recruitment
Location 
Somerset,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Permanent
Category 
IT%2C Communications Jobs
Job ID 
618420
Posted on 
Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 3:07pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

Good evening,

My client based in Somerset require a Digital Project Manager / Delivery Manager for a 6 month initial contract.

Skills/experience



* 5 + years of PM expeience
* Experience running teams in agile delivery methodologies

Beneficial



* Amazon Web Services experience
* Hybris Development experience

If you're interested in this position please apply ASAP.

Thanks,

Stella