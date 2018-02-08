Directional Driller - Greece

Company Leap29 Location Gerakas Salary €0 to €0 Per year Job Type Contract Category Drilling Jobs Job ID 634280 Apply Apply Now

About the Role: My Client is an International Service company looking for a Directional Driller for a long term contract in Greece.



The Directional Driller will be required to work on a 28/28 rotation around the European land rigs they have interests in.



The Directional Driller will be required to have previous experience in:

PDM and RSS systems

Horizontal and Directional well

Onshore drilling

Europe

New wells and re-entering wells



The contract is for various projects around Greece and surrounding areas (long term)

Due to travel around Europe EU citizens will be preferred.

