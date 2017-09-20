Directional Driller, Houston, Texas

About the Role:

We are currently recruiting for directional drillers to work out of Houston, Texas!!

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for directional drillers to work in Houston, Texas for a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to begin or advance a career in the oil and gas industry. You would b working in an exciting ,fast paced and challenging environment.

Job Responsibilities

These include, but not limited to:

* Advises client on Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA) selection and all aspects of Directional Drilling performance.* Ensures that BHA's are assembled as planned including correct make-up torque, doping and handling.* Proficient in the use of Directional Drilling computer software and be able to provide advice and analysis to the client representative at the work site.* Ensures well profile plots are kept up to date and provide client representative with directional survey data.* Fully conversant with client's requirements with regards to well clearance, proximity and surveying procedures.* Ensures a daily Directional Drilling report is completed and copied to client's offshore and onshore drilling teams, and to the Directional Drilling Coordinator (DDC).* Ensures a full and proper BHA performance report is completed for each BHA run. This report should contain detailed and accurate BHA dimensions as well as expected versus actual BHA performance and conclusions and recommendations.* These reports will form the basis of the End of Well Report to be submitted to the DDC at the end of the job.* Ensures all service tickets and relevant paperwork (well data spreadsheet, lesson learned/best practice, EJCS and KPI forms) is fully completed and signed by the client representative if required prior to leaving work site.* Ensures that the Directional Drilling aspects of the well being drilled comply with client's approved drilling program.* If a deviation from the well plan is required, the authorization for such deviation shall be sought from client representative.

Skills/Experience

* Geology or other technical discipline preferred, or equivalent driller/tool pusher or higher experience.* Requires a minimum of 6 months experience in dirctional drilling.* Proficient in the use of Directional Drilling computer software and be able to provide advice and analysis to the client representative at the work site.

If you are interested in applying for this position, please get in touch today

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.