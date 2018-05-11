Director of Capital - Council - North Midlands - 12 Months

About the Role:

My East Midlands based Council client is looking to hire a Director of Capital on an initial 12 month basis. The successful applicant will be managing the cities Capital work which includes a mixture of residential and commercial new builds.

Rate - Dependant of Experience

Skills/ Requirements

* Extensive experience working at Head of level and above in the public sector* Manage all new builds and existing projects* Liaise with stakeholder's i.e. Council Directors, Politicians and Investors* Chartered in a relevant discipline e.g. Building, Engineering, Surveying, Architecture

