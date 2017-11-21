Director of Project Finance - Oman

About the Role:
The Role:
Responsibilities:
* Integral part of the Project Development team leading efforts to win large-scale solar projects in the oilfield
o Work across all aspects of Development, including Origination, Structuring, and Financing projects.
* Develop new business with existing or new customers. Primary focus is Oman, secondary, Kuwait, and others.
* Identify potential market adjacencies and define entry strategy
o The company's solar steam technology can be applied to a variety of other applications and markets. The Director will work to build a business case and lead the entry.
* When the deal progresses, the Director will lead the structuring and financing process all the way to financial close.
* Lead in creating proposals and presentations to customers, with the help of Project Development Managers and Analysts
* Communicate The company value proposition to customers through proposals, technical papers, technical presentations.
o Provide customers with technical documentation to support on pre-qualifications, going projects, variations to contract
o Communicate the competitive positioning for The company with the client
The Company:
Our client is seeking a Director to work with the Project Development team to lead the way to winning solar projects. The position will be reporting to vice president.
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Primary Importance:
* Experience structuring project documents and managing financial and legal advisors
* Understand challengers of new technology and bankability
* Ability to negotiate complex deals
* Can operate detailed project finance models and relate levers of structure to tariff
* Can challenge the financial advisors and manage banks
* Manage debt raising process and partnerships with equity providers
* Draft term sheets/MOUs
* Creative thinker, can brainstorm with advisors
* Access clients, understand their needs and industry
* Identify new markets and applications for The company technology (and be able to sell it to the customer)
* Create and deliver high quality presentations and proposal documents
* Strong management skills, specifically with multi-disciplinary teams
* Strong inter-personal skills, able to motivate teams internally and liaise with technical
* Excellent written and spoken English
o Arabic speaker preferred
* Excellent Excel & PowerPoint sk
Desirable Skills / Qualifications:
* Experience with the entire project development deal cycle, from origination (preferably direct negotiations), to structuring, partnerships & debt raising, as well as hiring and managing various advisors.
* Strong academic background with quantitative focus
o MBA preferred
* 10+ years of experience, with:
o Experience in the energy sector (utilities or O&G)
o Experience in business development/project development
