Discipline Inspector III

About the Role:

The Role:

MAIN FUNCTIONS

* Perform discipline quality inspection activities in accordance with the Inspection

and Test Plan

* Keep Quality supervision updated with status of quality issues * Monitor production

processes and perform surveillance activities

* Review and evaluate Contractor's and Suppliers'

quality documents for accuracy and adequacy

* Support Mechanical Completion process TASKS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

* Provide expertise to site team to avoid/resolve quality problems

* Attend

and contribute to kick-off, pre-inspection and alignment meetings as necessary

* Confirm readiness

to work, including evaluating the status of key documents

* Monitor Contractor's and Suppliers'

quality assurance and quality control activities

* Perform assessments of the Contractor's and

Suppliers' quality processes and procedures

* Perform inspections and verifications during

construction and/or fabrication activities in accordance with requirements of the Inspection and Test

Plans

* Witness Contractor's activities and endorse Contractor's and Suppliers' quality records, as

appropriate

* Witness acceptance tests and perform final quality check prior to acceptance of

equipment and materials, as appropriate

* Steward non-conformance within scope of responsibility

*Provide early warning of potential quality problems

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

*Experience executing project construction or quality assurance/control of engineering, procurement,

or construction activities

* Technical training or high school diploma

* Technical discipline

certifications commensurate with work experience

* Willing and able to business travel

(domestic/overseas) to project sites to provide various



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.