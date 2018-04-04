Dispatcher

About the Role:

The Role:
- Responsibilities will include SAP entry, GIS mapping, planning daily ISP activities, data pulling, and placing and receiving calls.
- Ideal candidate will have strong computer skills and excel experience, and will be able to quickly learn how to input data into SAP.
- Candidates will also need to be personable and have strong customer service skills, as they will actively be on the phone.

