dispatcher - Kilgore, TX

About the Role:

We are recruiting for Dispatchers to work in Kilgore, Texas!!

Progressive global energy are currently recruiting for Dispatchers to work in Kilgore, Texas for a world renowned oilfield service company. This is an opportunity to begin a career or advance your career in the oil and gas industry.

Job Responsibilities

* Receives telephone calls* Reports calls for service jobs to crews or other personnel utilizing telephone* Occasionally radio communications equipment

Skills/Qualifications

* High school diploma, GED, or Equivalent.* Needs to have knowledge of two-way radio* Telephone operating procedures.

This position is an entry level position and is an opportunity to gain new skills and experience, working in a fast paced, exciting and challenging industry. If you are interested or know someone who would be interested, please get in touch today.

