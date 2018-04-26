About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Diving Sales Engineer, based in Aberdeen

Responsibilities will include:

Grow the market leading Hydra Brand of air and SAT system sales and diving consumables in Aberdeen and beyond in UK

Build upon existing relationships and forge new relationships, reinforcing the Group value proposition

Seek out new opportunities to quote and following up on quoted to win business

Travel regularly to meet clients within the UK

Experience and Skills

Excellent knowledge of commercial diving consumables and diving systems including surface and saturation dive systems, and associated equipment

Proven diving sales experience within the Oil and Gas/Renewables Industry

Demonstrate a strong track record of success in supplying related equipment

Excellent customer service and sales experience

Strong interpersonal and communication skills including verbal and written skills

Self-motivated with the ability to effectively work independently

Good organisation, administration and presentation skills

Permanent position

If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 919347

