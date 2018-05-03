Diving Sales Engineer

About the Role:
The Role:
Duties:
-Grow the Client's market leading Hydra Brand of air and SAT system sales and diving consumables in Aberdeen and beyond in UK
-Build upon existing relationships and forge new relationships, reinforcing the Client's value proposition
-Seek out new opportunities to quote and following up on quotes to win business
-Travel regularly to meet clients within the UK
Experience/Skills:
-Excellent knowledge of commercial diving consumables and diving systems including surface and saturation dive systems, and associated equipment
-Proven diving sales experience within the Oil & gas/Renewables industry
-Demonstrate a strong track record of success in supplying related equipment
-Excellent customer service and sales experience
-Strong interpersonal and communication skills including verbal and written
-Self-motivated with the ability to effectively work independently
-Good organisation, administration and presentation skills
-Driven and motivated to suceed
