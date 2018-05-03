Diving Sales Engineer

About the Role:

The Role:

Duties:

-Grow the Client's market leading Hydra Brand of air and SAT system sales and diving consumables in Aberdeen and beyond in UK

-Build upon existing relationships and forge new relationships, reinforcing the Client's value proposition

-Seek out new opportunities to quote and following up on quotes to win business

-Travel regularly to meet clients within the UK



Experience/Skills:

-Excellent knowledge of commercial diving consumables and diving systems including surface and saturation dive systems, and associated equipment

-Proven diving sales experience within the Oil & gas/Renewables industry

-Demonstrate a strong track record of success in supplying related equipment

-Excellent customer service and sales experience

-Strong interpersonal and communication skills including verbal and written

-Self-motivated with the ability to effectively work independently

-Good organisation, administration and presentation skills

-Driven and motivated to suceed



