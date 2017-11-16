About the Role:
The Role:
Tasks
* Overdue Invoice Follow-Up / HV Service & HV Breakers
* Process Improvement Analysis
Qualifications
* High School diploma or demonstrated equivalent and a minimum of 3 years of experience in Document Control. Knowledge and experience with Electronic Document Management Systems (EDMS).
Tasks:
* Any other duties as assigned by the Coordinator or assigned Document Control Lead
Responsibilities:
* Have solid communication skills
* Must be a self-motivated professional have a desire to grow personally as well as professionally
* Effective planning and organizational skill
* Ability to work with a high degree of accuracy and recall
* Ability to adapt to change and work in a fast-paced, project driven environment
* Be proficient in Office Suite, Adobe Acrobat, SAP
* Analyze data quickly and efficiently
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
* **Excel and SAP are MUST HAVE SKILLS**
