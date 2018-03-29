Document Control Lead

About the Role:

To provide experience and direct coaching/training to Iraqi local staff within the immediate team and more broadly across the IT function.

Lead, implement, develop and define procedures and specifications to cover all aspects of the Document Control scope within BGC.

Supervise the Document Control operation throughout the lifecycle of BGC projects

Supervise Document Control support to the asset organization (production operations, maintenance & inspection, etc

You must have previously worked for Shell directly.

You must have worked in a remote location.

You must currently be in a Senior Document Control role.

