About the Role:

OVERVIEW

Our client is a market leader in fabrication, maintenance and servicing of facilities, vessels and structures for the power and energy sectors. Due to a new project award, they're looking for an experienced Document Control Manager for their corporate office on the west side of Houston.

This candidate will oversee implementation of an Electronic Document Management System (EDMS) as well as managing all project documentation per end client requirements inline with the Project Execution Plan. Reporting to the Project Interface Manager, the successful candidate will manage all aspects of project documentation in preparation for start-up and handover to the end Client. Documents will need to be gathered, cataloged and compiled in accordance with the client and contractual requirements.

REQUIREMENTS

Degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Management or Record Management.

At least 8 years experience in a similar role, preferably within a fabrication or EPC background

Good in workload management skills and has an experience in leadership or people management.

Excellent communication skills

Disciplined, organized and responsive

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.