Document Controller

- Assignment Scope: Create and/or improve existing documentation procedures, and streamline across various product teams.

- Establishes and maintains consistency of databases and documentation as well as corporate processes used to ensure quality, design requirements, and environmental compliance.

- Manage and maintain as well as analyze and interpret the consistency for all documentation and support systems to ensure quality.

- Following established procedures and formats, researches and compiles technical data for use in routine documents or sections of documents such as manuals, procedures and specifications. Obtains data and information from review of documentation, drawings, schematics and reports, consultation with technical staff members.

- Typically 5 - 7 years of experience.Experienced level.

- Provides more technical/functional support than administrative support.

- Demonstrates a thorough working knowledge of technology, applications, terminology, and procedures required of job function.

Performs varied and more complex tasks. Makes decisions within broad parameters.



