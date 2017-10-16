About the Role:

Progressive in partnership with our global leading client have an exciting opportunity available for a Document Controller to join our Lithium iron plant project for a 12 month contract with a look to Permanent after



To excel in this position you will have the following skills, experience, qualifications and attributes:





* At least three (3) years' experience in document control and administration performing* Demonstrated ability in document administration in a high pressure environment whilst maintaining standards of accuracy and quality* Demonstrated and ongoing delivery of high quality and responsive internal and external customer service standards* Strong working knowledge enterprise content management solutions i.e. Opentext, Documentum, Microsoft SharePoint etc.)* Understanding and experience in working in accordance with industry and statutory regulations and standards

Please note: This is an initial 12 month contract role in Perth with a look to become Permanent once the project relocates to Bunbury mid to late next year, please consider this in your application as this relocation is a must



If this sounds like a company and team that you'd like to be a part of we'd love to hear from you! Submit your application (covering letter and CV) by pressing the "Apply" button below before the closing date of 18th October 2017.