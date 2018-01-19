About the Role:

The Role:

The Document Controller will provide project and engineering data and document control support in the daily performance and operation of Projects Directorate projects.



ACCOUNTABILITIES:



The duties and responsibilities for this role are as follows:

Assess effectiveness of best practices and tools, with a view to continuously improving tools, personal and team performance

Implement document control processes and tools

Provide system reports as requested

Control documentation produced internally and externally

Maintain and accurately update information in the electronic document management system

Maintain and distribute documents and comments according to the Project distribution matrix

Assist and guide project team in the utilization of the electronic data management system and document management process

Ensure that all documentation, drawings and specifications are up to date and at the correct revision

Ensure that the document management process is applied through to between project teams or transition to operations

Deliver key performance indicators (KPIs) for the project and department; - Provide a high standard of service across the company

Assist in project transition to operations and archiving activities.



SAP experience required including

Progress reporting & status of maintenance orders, task List inputting to E Reg., tech data updates into E Reg., registering new equipment on E Reg. VAP requests to add spares to Stores Stock, receipting and checking of spares, requesting quotations and ordering of materials, Timesheet inputting & recording actual Hours, recording Job history against maintenance orders, updating of Drawings / Procedures, planning MEAPEA Inspections.



