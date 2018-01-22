About the Role:

An industry leader in midstream power and energy is looking to add a Document Controller to its team on a contract basis.

Manages release and control of updates to project: instructions, specifications, drawings and other documentation.

Controls distribution of new releases and recall/destruction of obsolete documents, both electronic and hard copy, according to SET retention rules.

Responsible for manual and electronic archiving of documentation according to SET retention rules.

Comprehension of engineering and project documentation.

10+ years of experience in Document Control

