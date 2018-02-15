Domestic Assistant - NHS - Cambridge - Contract

About the Role:

My Cambridge based NHS client is looking to hire a Domestic Assistant on a 1 Month rolling contract. The successful candidate will also be required to carry out occasional administrative tasks also.

Rate - £10 - £12 p/h

Skills/ Requirements

* Work in accordance to COSHH* Understanding of Health and Safety* Cleaning experience

This is an urgent roles with interviews on Monday.

If you're interested please send your CV or call me on 01614137290

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.