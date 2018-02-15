Domestic Assistant - NHS - Cambridge - Contract

Company 
Vivid Resourcing
Location 
Cambridge,Cambridgeshire,England
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per year
Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Administration Jobs
Job ID 
634774
Posted on 
Thursday, February 15, 2018 - 12:40pm
Apply 
Apply Now

About the Role:

My Cambridge based NHS client is looking to hire a Domestic Assistant on a 1 Month rolling contract. The successful candidate will also be required to carry out occasional administrative tasks also.

Rate - £10 - £12 p/h

Skills/ Requirements



* Work in accordance to COSHH
* Understanding of Health and Safety
* Cleaning experience

This is an urgent roles with interviews on Monday.

If you're interested please send your CV or call me on 01614137290

Vivid Resourcing are committed to equality of opportunity for all applications from individuals are encouraged regardless of age, disability, sex, gender reassignment, sexual orientation, pregnancy and maternity, race, religion or belief and marriage and civil partnerships or any other characteristic protected by law.